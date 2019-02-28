Riverton, Ill. (WAND) - A standoff is now over in Riverton, after a 10-hour negotiation with a man who they say threatened his girlfriend.
The standoff began at about 5pm Wednesday at a home on the 900 block of E. Kinzie St.
A police statement released some hours later claimed a 36-year-old man had threatened his girlfriend with a weapon. Police said he also threatened to hurt any officer who tried to go into the home.
The Sangamon County Crisis Negotiation Unit showed up to the scene at about 8pm Wednesday, and negotiations continued into the early morning hours Thursday.
Police have not reported any further incidents of violence in the standoff, and as of Thursday morning, the man was alone inside the home.
Law enforcement will debrief on the situation this morning, as we expect further details released soon.