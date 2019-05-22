CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – A student who was sick at Clinton High School has been cleared of having Mumps.
It was thought the student may have contracted Mumps and was investigated.
School leaders notified parents and students of the possible case May 15.
The district worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health.
However, the Clinton High School principal confirmed to WAND News Wednesday morning the student did not have Mumps. The principal said the news came as a great relief.
School releases for the summer next Friday.