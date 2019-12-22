CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One woman is confirmed dead after last night's fire in Champaign.
This according to Champaign Coroner Duane Northrup.
Leslie Gill, 48, was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:41 a.m. this morning.
Fire Chief Ludwig told WAND that a 12 year-old girl also passed away due to the fire.
The Champaign Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home at 9 Sherwood Court after 11 Saturday evening. When first responders got to the house, officials say there were flames and smoke coming from the residence. CFD says fire crews had to rescue two of the people inside the home, and the fire heavily damaged the house.
Officials add that two occupants of the home were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, one was taken with non-life threatening injuries, and a fourth person was not hurt. CFD says no firefighter injuries were reported.
At this point, officials say the cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators are still working on their investigation at the scene.
The Champaign Fire Department encourages residents to have working smoke alarms in their homes, and to practice a fire escape plan. CFD says smoke alarms can alert residents to a fire early, when time is of the essence.
CFD and CPD will collect and donate toys to the surviving children who lost their Christmas presents in the fire. If you want to donate toys, money or a check, drop it off to the nearest fire or police station on University. The presents will go to a 9 year-old boy and 12 year-old girl.