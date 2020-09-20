(WAND) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance online in terms of Coronavirus spread.
The guidance says the virus can commonly spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols," which are produced even when a person breathes.
"Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread," the site now says. The CDC said COVID-19 still most commonly spreads between people in close contact and through droplets.
