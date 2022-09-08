(WAND) - COVID-19 boosters are available at select HSHS Medical Group locations.
The latest booster approved by the Centers for Disease Control adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to provide more protection from the Omicron variant.
This updated booster is available to individuals 12 years and older who have received their primary series of the COVID vaccine.
HSHS especially recommends this booster to individuals who are at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19.
HSHS Medical Group provides COVID-19 vaccines and testing to the public at drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon. Appointments are required for all vaccine doses and testing.
Established patients may receive vaccines and testing at some primary care clinics. Call your local HSHS Medical Group primary care office to check availability.
To schedule an appointment online:
- Go to www.myhshs.org.
- Login or create a MyHSHS account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”
- Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”
- Click “COVID-19 Test/Vaccine” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a test or a first, second or third dose vaccine appointment.
- You will be able to choose from available appointments at our Springfield, Decatur and O’Fallon drive-thru locations.
Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by calling 1-844-216-4707. Testing appointments may not be scheduled by phone and must be scheduled online via MyHSHS.
