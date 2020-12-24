DECATUR, Ill (WAND) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire in Decatur at 3735 E Redlich Dr. around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the basement of the residence.
Additional units were called to the scene to assist with efforts in ventilating the house and putting out the fire.
Five adults and one child managed to safely relocate due to the incident.
Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said the cause of the fire is still unknown but he believes candles in the house may have been lit.
There is extensive damage to the house as a result of the fire, including a partial collapse of the interior which slowed firefighting efforts.
The fire was eventually brought under control yet remains under investigation.
