DANVILLE, Ill. (NEWS-GAZETTE) — Bond was set at $500,000 Monday for a 73-year-old Prophetstown man accused of committing a terrorist threat in connection with damage done Saturday to the site of a future abortion clinic in Danville.
Philip J. Buyno was charged with terrorist threat, burglary, conspiracy to commit arson, attempted arson and criminal damage to property in excess of $10,000.
According to a court filing by Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, Buyno “intended to cause or create a risk and created a risk of death or great bodily harm by using his vehicle as an incendiary device to burn down the building” at 600 N. Logan Ave., Danville.
The filing also states Buyno drove a vehicle loaded with flammable material into the building at 600 N. Logan, intending to damage the building by fire.
The damaged building, formerly the location of Dillman Eye Care Associates, was sold in March to Indianapolis-based McGhee Investment Group, which has the same address as Clinic for Women, an Indianapolis abortion provider.
According to the clinic’s website, Clinic for Women “has provided safe, legal first trimester abortions in Indianapolis” since 1977.
Logan Cronk, Danville’s community development administrator, said the city had contact with the buyer of the property about a month ago but hasn’t yet received an application for a building permit.
Damage done to the Danville building followed a May 4 passage of an ordinance by the city council that would ban the shipment of abortion pills and other items intended for abortions.
The ordinance, which passed with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. breaking a 7-7 tie by voting in favor of it, is on hold and expected to take years working its way through the court system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.