ATLANTA (WAND) - Drivers for UPS have partnered with the group Truckers Against Trafficking so drivers can spot the signs of human trafficking.
A traveling exhibit will educate drivers to spot something suspicious. The training kicked off in Atlanta last week. Drivers were able to look inside the exhibit and see steps they can take to find the signs.
Efforts originally began with UPS and TAT in 2016 and continues to expand.
#DidYouKnow that January is #HumanTraffickingAwarenessMonth? Today at an event in Atlanta, UPS & Truckers Against Trafficking announced plans to extend training efforts for all UPS drivers in the U.S. on how to spot the signs of human trafficking. @TATKylla #TogetherWeAreUPS pic.twitter.com/jm9ijKMBoi— UPSers (@UPSers) January 23, 2020
Since the organization has started TAT has identified 1,230 victims and have generated 663 cases of human trafficking.