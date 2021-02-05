SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dave Matthews and Kirk Jefferis are transforming ordinary shipping containers into a new food venture for the Springfield community.
"We were looking for ideas, for concepts that stand out," Matthews said. [Ideas] that have something to offer that maybe wasn't exactly offered in Springfield already."
The result will be called The Railyard.
"We're going to have three shipping container concepts, as a well as our building that will house Cinco Taco Bar," Matthews said. "We're going to have a creamery in one of the containers. We'll have a Texas style BBQ, serving BBQ you don't get around here. People are used to St. Louis or Kansas City BBQ, in Texas ... it's its own thing. There will also be a ramen and sushi container serving traditional Japanese ramen and sushi rolls."
Each of the containers will offer a customized food selection, created by the developers themselves.
"One of the non-negotiables was it had to have a creamery, because that's my hobby," Jefferis said. "I love making ice cream."
As for Matthews, he said he's been working with food for most of his life.
"Pretty much the only job I've had since high school is working in the culinary field," Matthews said. "I went to culinary school. I've worked all over the country and ended up in the Midwest."
According to Matthews, the idea was formed before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has actually pushed forward the project.
"We have played with ideas of doing something more outside dining before the pandemic, but the pandemic just showed us now is the right time to do that," 'Matthews said.
The Railyard will be located off Sixth Street, and Matthews said it will introduce both an urban feel and urban flavors to the area.
"It's metal and brick and next to the train tracks. It's celebrating this part of town here," Matthews said. "It's not the fancy west side of Springfield. We don't want the rest of Springfield to be forgotten."
The pair hopes this concept will bring a new zest to the southeast side of the tracks.
"It's not corporate. It's just home grown," Jefferis said. "It's just ordinary folks from Springfield doing something that is a little out of the ordinary."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.