URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A 15-year-old Urbana boy has admitted to being involved in shootings that left two people injured in Champaign.
The teen pleaded guilty, under extended-jurisdiction juvenile prosecution, to aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon, both felony offenses, the News Gazette reports.
The shootings happened on two different days in February.
Two other counts of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm were dropped and the prosecution dropped their effort to have him charged as an adult in exchange for his guilty plea.
One shooting was Feb. 21 at the Town Center Apartments on North Neil St.
The teen was with two other teenagers who fired guns at older men who were in a dice game.
The victims were both hit by bullets.
The other two teenagers have been charged as adults, because police said they were the ones who pulled triggers.
The unlawful possession of a weapon charge comes from a Feb. 28 raid by Champaign police and members of the Street Crimes Task Force at a house in the 1200 block of West Bradley Ave. The teen was one of four people arrested for gun-related crimes.
He was sleeping in a child's bedroom with a loaded 9 mm pistol under the bed, the News Gazette said.
Four guns, including one that had been stolen, ammunition, and drugs were found in the house.