URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Bunny's Tavern is working to stay ahead of COVID-19 as winter approaches by expanding to create more indoor seating.
Owners had been leasing space to the west of the bar's main location, located at 119 W. Water Street in Urbana, for storage, according to The News-Gazette. They're now working to convert it into a space that can seat another 50-60 customers indoors with safe social distancing observed.
Bunny's will have an additional 1,200 square feet of space with the change.
Co-owner Ben Manns told the newspaper Bunny's has only been offering outdoor seating since the pandemic began and bars were allowed to reopen. He said customers have told him they want to sit outside and feel safer doing so.
But when it starts to get too cold to be out, a change will be needed.
The space Bunny's will expand into used to be the H-W Mfg. Co. Machine Shop. Expansion plans were being considered even before COVID-19 became an issue, according to Manns, as he and co-owner Frank Fonte were going to bill it as a "downtown Urbana event space."
The front part of this space will be used by Wicked Rascal Barbershop, which is moving there from a Main Street location.
Demolition is finished on the inside, according to Manns. Exterior siding is gone and will be replaced with stucco. An interior designer is involved in bringing the two sides together, with a pass-through planned from Bunny's current space to the new area.
Construction is expected to take about six weeks. Work will start when building permits are issued.
Bunny's was created by Bernard "Bunny" Fitzsimmons and named after him. He first opened up shop in 1936.
