URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana School District Board of Education has named Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum as their new superintendent of schools.
Currently Dr. Ivory-Tatum works as the Assistant Superintendent of Achievement and Student Learning in Champaign Unit District 4.
She has extensive experience in both the Urbana and Champaign School districts: She previously served as the principal of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School from 2005 until 2013. She also has many years of teaching throughout Illinois.
Dr. Ivory-Tatum will take over as superintendent July 1.