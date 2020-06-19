URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana businesses affected by COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for help from grants.
The city has launched the Small Business Assistance Grant Program with the goal of retaining jobs and stabilizing local businesses. Businesses can click here to access a fillable form and important information.
“The City of Urbana is excited to offer this program to our small businesses that were impacted by the pandemic,” Sheila Dodd, Manager Grants Management Division, said. “We are working together to make our community healthy again.”
Businesses with up to 15 employees at the time of application will be considered. Priority will go to minority and women-owned business applicants on a first-come, first-serviced basis. Businesses retaining the greatest number of low-to-moderate income full-time equivalent employees may have funding prioritized.
Grants will be awarded in amounts up to $10,000 per business through the Small Business Assistance Program application process.
Funding can be used for:
- Employee wages and benefits (including fringe benefits associated with employment, such ashealth insurance)
- Accounts payable
- Rent
- Utilities
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Signage
- Business modifications or retooling to meet new social distancing standards
- Other COVID-19-related costs
This gap financing program is meant to help businesses who lost business because of social distancing. It's also meant to help businesses that want to open new lines of business responding to the pandemic, such as manufacturing medical supplies or providing cleaning or in-home health services.
