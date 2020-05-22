URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers have canceled Urbana's Downtown Get Down summer festival series in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concert series, typically held on the fourth Saturday each month from May to August every year, takes place in the heart of downtown Urbana. It has live concerts, DJs, an artist's street market, kid's zone and other activities.
Officials said the planning team has monitored the pandemic and the advice of medical experts since mid-March. The cancellation fits with the extension of Urbana's suspension of special event permits through Sept. 7 and the Restore Illinois five-stage plan.
“The suspension and cancellation of events due to this pandemic is not an easy decision for event coordinators. We know how important being able to see neighbors, connect with one another, and share our arts and cultural traditions are for the health of a community,” said Rachel Storm, City of Urbana Arts and Culture Coordinator. “To that end, the Urbana Arts and Culture Program will continue refocusing our attention on creative collaborative efforts to provide community engagement and relay relief program information to ensure the sustainability of our local arts organizations, area businesses, and nonprofits.”
Organizers said they will continue to assess each individual event. They said the health and safety of the community members who attend these events and staff is their top priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.