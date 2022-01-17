URBANA, Ill (WAND) - The community of Urbana came together for a peace walk in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day.
It was a collaboration of City of Urbana, HV Neighborhood Transformation, Housing Authority of Champaign County/YouthBuild, Urbana Free Library, Urbana Park District, and Urbana Rotary Club.
"Today is an opportunity for us to come together in the name of peace," said Tim Bartlett with Urbana Park District.
'Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that,' Bartlett said, quoting MLK.
"So let's think about that as we talk to one another today as we leave here today." But for the Champaign Urbana Community, peace might feel far away.
"We're facing a pandemic of gun violence and death in all [our] areas," said Maurice Hayes with HV Transformation. Near this very park, shootings and other violent acts have changed the atmosphere, especially for young people.
"I feel like as a young young teen, [we] shouldn't have to be afraid to come outside and [feel like] we're gonna die," said Asia Mitchell with YouthBuild.
Days like MLK day show us that the civil rights leader's efforts are still acting as a catalyst today.
"We're gonna ride with our kids trying to make a better way for them," Hayes said.
