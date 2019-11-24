URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of community members received a food basket in honor of Thanksgiving.
Rest-Oration Church in Urbana spent two months collecting donations with their youth in order to help out those in need.
"We are teaching them help, service in the community because we want them to get more involved. If we train our kids to help those in the community it is something that they can take for the rest of their lives," said Pastor Andre Crittenden.
Crittenden says every day he sees people walking into his church and sees the need for many families. He's hopeful that the baskets will help them with one less stress.
Church leaders say they are also using this opportunity for their international participants to get to know C-U.
They hope that through giveaways and donations like this, they can encourage the youth to get involved and become a part of something bigger.