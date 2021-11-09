URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Building is closed for the rest of Tuesday due to a water main break, officials said.
The closure is effective immediately after the issue left the building without water service. Public safety offices will stay open.
Crews with Illinois American Water are working to repair the break. Unless otherwise decided, the city business offices at 400 S. Vine St. will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
