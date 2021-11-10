URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Building has lifted its boil order as of early morning Wednesday.
The building was under the order after a water main break was reported Tuesday.
City officials say, facilities staff have flushed the faucets and water fountains per the recommended guidelines and the water is again safe for consumption.
Click here for more information about boil orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.