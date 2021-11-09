URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Building is under a boil order after a water main break was reported Tuesday.
As of 2:30 p.m., city officials said Illinois American Water had restored water service at the building, located at 400 S. Vine St. Facilities staff surveyed the building and found the restrooms are functioning.
The facility is under a boil order for 48 hours or until further notice. People should not drink water at the city building without boiling it first.
The facility will be open for normal business Wednesday with no drinking water available.
Click here for more information about boil orders.
