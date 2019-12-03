URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council has approved adding more police officers to schools.
The News Gazette reports the council approved a proposal to add a police officer to Urbana High School and another at Urbana Middle School.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of the amended agreement.
14 people spoke at the meeting Monday. Ten people were against the agreement. Three spoke in favor of it.
The Urbana school board voted 4-3 last month to send the agreement to the city.
The city council added an annual evaluation of the program last week.
The two officers would be an increase from the single part-time officer.
Urbana police has had an officer at Urbana High School five days a week since a fight in February sent a teacher to the hospital and several students to jail.
This school year, the city added an officer to the middle school.
With the intergovernmental agreement, Urbana would pay a one-time cost of $103,813. The school district would pay $321,300 annually for the officers, the News Gazette reports.