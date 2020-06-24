URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council voted to reduce police spending by about $120,000.
Aldermen did not get to the budget during their Monday meeting, so they reconvened Tuesday.
The News Gazette reports the approved amendments to reduce funding for patrol officers' salaries by 2 percent and not replace the K9 squad car as previously planned.
Of the $35 million budgeted for the city's general fund, about 32 percent of that is going to police.
Aldermen said they were getting calls from the public to defund the police or cut funding in half.
Ward 1 Alderman Jared Miller told the News Gazette he was reluctant to vote in favor of the budget, but did, so "we’re doing something.”
The council will be able to look at the budget again in the fall.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of the 2 percent cut. Ward 6 Alderman William Colbrook voted no.
