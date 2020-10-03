URBANA, Ill. (WAND) The Urbana City Council will discuss giving raises to the next mayor, alderman and city clerk at its meeting this Monday.
Each position is up for election next April.
Mayor Diane Marlin suggested that these positions get one percent raises every year from 2021 to 2025.
"Notwithstanding the challenging financial situation currently being experienced by the City and elsewhere," said Marlin. "The small salary increase I am proposing reflects a modest attempt to keep pace with inflation and to recognize the substantial personal time commitment required by these elected officers.
You can see an outline of the proposed raises below.
|OFFICE
|CURRENT
|MAY 2021
|MAY 2022
|MAY 2023
|MAY 2024
|MAYOR
|$70,274
|$70,977
|$71,687
|$72,403
|$73,127
|CITY CLERK
|$61,002
|$61,612
|$62,228
|$62,850
|$63,479
|ALDERMAN
|$6,878
|$6,497
|$7,016
|$7,086
|$7,157
