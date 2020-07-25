URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council will vote Monday on changing the name of Plantation Point.
Six of the 13 homeowners on the street petitioned the city to change the name.
According to the proposal, the group is seeking the name change because of its "inferences to a Plantation's historical role in slavery in addition to other definitions of the word." The group's first choice of River Birch Ln.
The proposal is not without its opposition. Two Plantation Point residents sent a letter to Public Works director Carol Mitten. Their main concern about renaming the street is the burden it will create for property owners. This includes changing their address on drivers' licenses, social security accounts, health insurance and Medicare-related information.
To read the entire proposal click HERE.
