URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana announced city facilities will be closed Tuesday due to weather.
Due to extreme winter weather conditions, the City of Urbana announced their facilities are closed Tuesday.
Non-essential employees are told to stay home, but essential workers like fire, police and public works will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.