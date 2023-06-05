URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — After an extensive search that lasted nearly a year, Urbana City Leaders have voted to appoint a new chief of police. Larry Boone was appointed unanimously by Urbana City Council on Monday night.
"I cannot wait to get out of this and get in a uniform and go into some of these communities with my staff, build partnerships," said Chief Boone.
During the search, the City of Urbana considered responses from the community safety review committee to help select a candidate. This review focused on ways to improve the roles of public safety departments.
"The ability to lead a department and strengthen relationships between the police department and the community. And, that was one of the things I was focusing on and I think we found that in Chief Larry Boone,' Said Diane Marlin, Mayor of Urbana.
Some of Chief Boone's main goals: manage crime, give the community a voice, boost morale in the department, and focus on officers' mental health. He tells WAND News he'll spend his first 30 days visiting neighborhoods in the community and getting to know them directly.
"I want actionable partnership, partnerships where you have tutoring classes for the youth. Partnerships where we have an opportunity to get our church clergy involved so they can see what's going on outside of the church. Actionable partnerships," said Boone.
The council welcomed Chief Boone with open arms during Monday night's meeting. However, councilman Christopher Evans, took note with some of Boone's past comments. Evans called out a number of things he agreed with and things he disagreed with.
"I also disagree with Chief Boone's characterization that SWAT teams and narcotics enforcements are 'a great time,'" said Evans.
Boone reassure the community that he is ready to work with the city and serve Urbana.
