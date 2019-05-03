URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man with convictions has been charged with having a gun in his home.
38-year-old Andre Washington was charged Thursday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon after being arrested Wednesday.
The News Gazette reports Washington is not allowed to own a weapon due to his previous convictions.
He faces a mandatory prison tern of three to 14 years if convicted.
Police said they found the gun while executing a search warrant at the home. Someone working with police claimed to have purchased cocaine from Washington.
When police came into the home Wednesday morning, they found three adults, three children, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.
Washington also had outstanding warrants in three felony driving with a revoked license cases, a family law case, and a traffic case, the News Gazette reports.
Washington's bond is set at $50,000.
He is due back in court on June 25.