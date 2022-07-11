URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Urbana City Council voted 4-3 Monday night to approve a special use permit that would begin the process for consolidating the Champaign County jails.
The Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heurerman said the downtown jail was closed this weekend as conditions became unsafe for inmates and correctional officers.
Inmates are being moved to a satellite jail on South Lierman Avenue. Now that a special use permit has been approved by council, Champaign County can provide funding to the Sheriff's Office to begin construction at the jail to add additional space and improve safety measures.
"Once this consolidation is done, the inmates will have a better environment and so my correctional officers will better be able to address their needs and therefore it should be a better environment for everybody overall," Sheriff Heuerman told WAND News.
One of the Champaign County Jail superintendents said about 150 inmates have had to be housed out of county because there is not space for them. The sheriff says the addition on the jail won't be completed until about 2024, but they will be able to house many more inmates at that time.
He said this plan will not only save the county money, but provide a more safe environment for his corrections officers as well.
"If we have to have people in custody, they deserve the best treatment that they can. Plus our employees deserve to work in an environment that is safe and secure, and they don't have to worry whether they're going to go home safe at the end of the night either," Sheriff Heuerman added.
Some council members said they still have some concerns about the idea in general because they are morally opposed to incarceration in any form.
"The carceral system has serious issues with racial and economic disparity that wreaks havoc on society. THere is clear statistical racial disparity in arrest and sentencing throughout our county," Grace Wilken, Ward 6 Council member, said during the Monday night meeting.
Champaign County is providing the funds for the addition at the satellite jail.
The downtown jail, on East Main Street, is now closed.
