URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana Mayor, Diane Wolfe Marlin, signed an Emergency Order Tuesday morning that will provide residents financial assistance and temporary relief from sanitary sewer and stormwater utility fees.
Emergency Order 20-12 authorizes the City of Urbana’s participation with the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District (UCSD) in a COVID-19 financial assistance plan to provide temporary relief from sanitary sewer and stormwater utility fees, which includes the authorization to write-off portions or all of delinquent bills up to a maximum cap to be determined by the City.
The City will participate in the following COVID Assistance Plan being coordinated by the UCSD, which acts as the City’s billing agent pursuant the above referenced intergovernmental agreement that requires UCSD to bill and collect the City’s sanitary sewer and stormwater utility fees from property owners in exchange for payment of three percent of billed revenues for UCSD services rendered.
The program will generally follow the following procedures:
a. Qualification for Write-Off. If residents of Urbana qualify for assistance under the income standards applicable to the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Heating Electricity Assistance Plan (LIHEAP) and also have a past due amount with their UCSD bill relating to the City’s Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Utility Fee, they may be eligible for having some of the past due amount written off the UCSD bill.
b. Past-Due Amount Write-Off. If a ratepayer is eligible, their name and account address would be forwarded to UCSD by RPC for review of their bill status, and to determine if other eligibility requirements are met. If they qualify, UCSD staff will write-off the appropriate amount from the ratepayer’s bill due to the City.
c. Maximum Write-Off. The maximum amount of Urbana charges to be written off a given account is the lesser amount of whatever is past due or $50
d. Total Maximum Write-Off. The maximum amount to be written off for all Urbana charges is one percent (1%) of the City’s Fiscal Year 2019 income, which is $28,320.52. Once this amount is exceeded, no additional write-offs would be processed for Urbana’s portions of bills unless authorized by the City.
e. Eligible Property Owners. As UCSD bills property owners, the write-offs will only be eligible to owner-occupied homes.
