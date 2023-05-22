URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Urbana is beginning a new initiative on Tuesday.
Urbana in Focus will feature submissions from the community that showcase the creativity and beauty of the city.
Seasoned photographers and amateurs alike are encouraged to enter. Steps are included below:
- Capture your best shots: Grab a camera or smartphone and explore Urbana.
- Discover scenes, landmarks, people, or events that reflect the vibrant essence of our community. Whether it's a colorful sunset over a park, our bustling Market at the Square, a community gathering, or a hidden gem in Urbana, we want to see it all!
- Select your favorite photo: Choose the image that best represents Urbana. Ensure your photo(s) has a high resolution (at least 72 dpi) and is in landscape
- Share your entries: Submit each entry via email to photos@urbanaillinois.us with the subject line "Urbana In Focus." Please include the photographer’s name, contact information, a brief description of the photo(s), and the location where the photo(s) was taken.
- Please send one photo per email. Limit submissions to five photos per 30-day
- period.
- Spread the word: Feel free to share your entries on social media using the hashtag #UrbanaInFocus. Encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to participate as well!
Submissions will be accepted beginning May 23 and photo selections will be announced at the beginning of each month.
Selected photos may be features on the City of Urbana website and social media as well as the community newsletter or community promotional purposes.
For questions or further information, please don't hesitate to contact us at photos@urbanaillinois.us.
