URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has extended an emergency order regarding providing enforceable guidelines concerning the number of attendees, social distancing, and the use of face coverings will attending parties or other social gatherings.
Emergency Order 20-09 defined a party or gathering as a group of five or more people who don't live in the same home or dwelling. The maximum number of people allowed to attend a private party or gathering under the order is 10.
The order allows law enforcement to require a person to prove if they live at a property where a gathering is happening. The host is held responsible and any violations will lead to it being deemed a "nuisance party."
The order covers private property in the campus area, which is bounded on the north by University Avenue, on the west by Wright Street, on the south by Florida Avenue, and on the east by Race Street.
Click here for more information about the order. The full text can be found here.
Urbana officials did not provide an end date for the extended order. The original text shows it was originally meant to expire before midnight on Sept. 28.
The wording in Section 4, which concerns duration, was changed to the following:
"This extended Order shall continue in effect from its effective date unless earlier terminated by the City Council or extended by the Mayor with ratification by the City Council."
