URBANA, III (WAND) - "As of right now, we are deeming this fire suspicious," Champaign County Lieutenant Curt Apperson tells WAND News regarding a structure fire in North Urbana Saturday Morning.
The call came in at 8:30 A.M. Saturday for a fire at 2402 Olympian Rd when two pedestrians walking down Olympian Road called 911. Carroll Fire Protection Chief James Green says they arrived to three sheds on fire. "We came out here and this is what we found, not sure what started it or anything, it's all under investigation, nobody hurt, just some damage to the building damage to the equipment and thats about it." Green says he believes the sheds and equipment are a total loss.
Lt. Apperson says the State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the fire. No one lives at the location, but Apperson tells WAND News there seemed to be forced entry into the home. According to Apperson, the inside of the home was damaged, but police are unsure if the damage was there before the incident.
"Three sheds were on fire and some equipment. We saw damage to a grain bin as well as two tractors. We think it's a total loss." Apperson says.
On the scene of the fire were several fire departments as well as Champaign County Sheriff's Department. Fire crews from Carroll Fire Protection District, Thomasboro, Savoy, St. Joseph-Stanton, Edge-Scott, and Eastern Prairie worked to put out the fire. Carle Ambulance was also at the scene.
Investigators are working to figure out the cause of this fire and if any foul play was involved.
