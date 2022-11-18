URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Urbana High School will be going to e-learning on the Monday and Tuesday before the holiday break due to multiple threats received over the month of November.
A joint release from Urbana Police and Urbana School District 116 stated that the school has received multiple threats of violence since November 7.
On the evening of November 15, a UHS staff member received an email from an unknown person who threatened to harm students and faculty. The email was forwarded to UPD and the FBI. While investigating, FBI agents learned of additional threats from the same email source on November 16 and the school was put on hard lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."
Additional threats from the email source were made again on November 18. It is unclear in the release if these threats are related to the previous one made on November 7.
The threats are being investigated by UPD and the FBI who believe it to be part of a larger national trend. Investigators "still believe that staff and children were not in imminent danger."
USD116, in consultation with UPD and union leaders, made the decision to go to e-learning for Monday and Tuesday, November 21-22. Parents of UHS students have been advised to check their email for further information.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
