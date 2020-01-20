Urbana High School celebrates MLK Day

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - While many students spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day at home, some students and community members spent their Monday at Urbana High School discussing not only the importance of the day and the meaning of giving back.
The Urbana High School Interact Club and the Urbana Rotary Club used this day to engage students in a few community service projects.
“This year's theme is leaders are not silent,” said Urbana High School student Ellie Hatchers.
She said students and community members gathered to make care packages for any students who may, in the future, be in a crisis where they might need food or clothes to help them during a difficult time. Students will have those prepared in advance.
In addition, students spent their day creating peace poles for their soon-to-be-garden coming to Urbana High School.
Music, a guest speaker and food were provided for all that attended.