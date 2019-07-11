URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Dr. Mitchell Berenson has been named the Urbana High School Interim Principal.
Urbana School District #116 made the decision during a special Board of Education meeting on Thursday.
Berenson will serve as the UHS Interim Principal for the 2019-2020 school year.
Berenson graduated from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1995 with his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education.
He started as a social studies teacher, driver's education teacher and guidance counselor for school districts in Illinois.
He got his master's degree in both school administration and counseling in 2016, and his doctorate in curriculum and instruction in 2017 from Northern Illinois University.
"I believe the field of education is the greatest profession to be involved in," said incoming UHS Interim Principal Berenson. "In this field, you are always in a position to make a difference. I am excited to help the USD #116 staff and Urbana Community make a difference at Urbana High."
Bereson has also received an Educational Specialists Degree and a Superintendent's Endorsement from Northern Illinois University.
"I feel confident that Dr. Berenson's variety of job experiences and educational background has provided him with the skill set that we were looking for in the next principal to lead Urbana High School," said Superintendent Ivory-Tatum.
Berenson will begin his duties at UHS by the third week of July and will begin interviewing qualified candidates to serve as UHS Assistant Principal within the next two weeks.