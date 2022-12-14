URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old Urbana High School student has pleaded guilty to felony disorderly conduct, after admitting she sent threatening emails to the school last month.
According to the News Gazette, the 16-year-old admitted on Tuesday, that between Nov. 15 and 28 she sent several alarming emails to one teacher threatening to kill her and her students while at school.
She currently faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison, her sentence will be determined by Department of Juvenile Justice authorities on January 25.
The News Gazette also reports that following her plea, she was released to her mother on the conditions that she remain at home unless she is in school, church or at the doctor; and not use any social media or be online except for educational purposes.
Police also arrested a second female, also 16-years-old, from Chicago on Nov. 22 for admitting to making threatening calls to the high school.
The Chicago teen's sentencing is scheduled for January 9.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.