URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Japan House will celebrate summer with a day of Asian-inspired performers, food and artists inside and around Japan House and the Arboretum at the University of Illinois.
The fifth annual Matsuri Festival was held Sunday.
Matsuri will include a variety of free performances, including Ho Etsu Taiko drum group, martial arts demonstrations, “The Candyman” street performer who makes candy sculptures and “wows” audiences with his style of magic, traditional dance, and Japanese tsugaru-jamisen player Michiyoshi Sato.
"Come and try something new. We have a lot of food vendors.....they're providing little bites and little nibbles to understand the ingredients and culture behind the food," said coordinator Michael Darin.
The night ended with fireworks.