URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana HOME Consortium has received almost $3 million in funding from the federal HOME-ARP program.
The Urbana HOME Consortium is comprised of the City of Champaign, the City of Urbana, and Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
The one-ti8me funding of $2.97 million is “to assist individuals or households who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations, by providing housing, rental assistance, supportive services, and non-congregate shelter.”
City officials are asking for the public's feedback on the best way to use the money.
The online survey is open until the end of May. To participate, click HERE.
