CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - The Urbana HOME Consortium is looking to expand their funds. The Allocation Plan reported $2.97 million in HOME ARP federal grant fund.
"The American Rescue Plan and they are to address the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. So homeless, near homelessness, people fleeing from domestic violence, that type of thing, said Sheila Dodd.
The Urbana HOME Consortium plans on using those funds to battle homelessness and obtain affordable housing.
"We have four different eligible activities that we can spend these funds on. Which include building non-congregate shelters, tenant based rental assistance, supportive services, and building more affordable housing units. So, this is a great need in our community, so the timing is right for this," said Jennifer Carlson.
Nearby shelters in the area are beginning to see a higher demand for assistance--hoping the funding will help address this issue.
"We continue to run at capacity in our shelters, that's 48 beds that are completely full. And right now, we also have a waitlist for people waiting to get into the shelter. So obviously that's a huge need in our community to be able to address the needs of the homeless people that we're seeing," said Melissa Courtright.
The Urbana HOME Consortium will continue to improve the plan, preparing it for its finalization in July.
