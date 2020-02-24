URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A company has recognized Carle Foundation Hospital as one of the 50 best in America.
The website for Healthgrades said Carle received the award in 2018, 2019 and 2020. An award description said the hospitals making the top 50 list are in the "top 1% in the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year".
"Healthgrades awards tell you which hospitals deliver superior quality care," the page said. "Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance using objective quality measures including clinical outcomes and patient safety, as well as patient experience."
The page begins with Healthgrades saying 79% of patients gave Carle Foundation Hospital a "would definitely recommend" grade. This is 9% higher than the national average.
The hospital won an America's 250 Best Hospitals award from Healthgrades in 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as an Outstanding Patient Experience Award in 2018 and 2019.
It also won multiple specialty clinical quality awards, and was named in the top 100 for critical care and cardiac care.
More details and statistics can be found at this link.