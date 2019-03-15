URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Business Association is sponsoring the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Urbana this Sunday.
The parade hosted by Rewind 92.5 kicks off at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.
A pre-party is being held at 1 p.m. at Sipyard.
One block of Main St. between Race St. continuing west to the Springfield Ave. Split will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Race St. between Elm St. and Main St., Main St. between Race St. and Broadway Ave. and Broadway Ave. southbound between Main St. and Elm St. will be closed from 2:40 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.