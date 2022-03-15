URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana home ended up with moderate damage after a fire began in a bedroom.
Firefighters said the alarm happened at about 4:13 p.m. Tuesday at 807 Hawthorne Drive. Crews were on the scene within four minutes of dispatch and found a fire in a second floor bedroom of a two-story home.
The fire was contained to the bedroom. Crews had it under control within 10 minutes.
All occupants were outside when responders arrived. They were alerted by a working smoke detector.
The bedroom and adjacent areas ended up with moderate damage. The second floor and stairwell had smoke damage.
Residents are displaced and have been receiving help from the Emergency Services Support Team. There were no injuries reported.
Damage is estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.