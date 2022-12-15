URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center is closed for ventilation repairs.
The Urbana Park District has not given a time frame on how long the repairs will take.
It said it will keep the community updated on the progress of the repairs and announce once the pool is open again.
