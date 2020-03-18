URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana is issuing an emergency order allowing certain liquor license holders to sell and deliver sealed alcohol off-premises.
Governor JB Pritzker ordered bars and restaurants to close amid concerns of coronavirus, COVID-19. Drive thrus, curbside orders, and delivery are still allowed.
The executive order in Urbana is effective from March 16 through March 30.
Urbana officials said in a statement, "In an effort to reduce the negative financial impact on restaurants that hold Class R-1 and Class R-2 liquor licenses and microbreweries that hold Class MB-2 liquor licenses, such liquor licensees shall be permitted to sell, deliver, or cause the delivery of alcoholic liquor in sealed original package form for off-premises consumption during the time period when Governor's Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 5 is in effect including any extension thereof."
Those establishments that hold a Class BB liquor license may also be granted the same allowances based on the mayor's discretion and her receipt of a written request.
Liquor liability insurance policies must be maintained in full force when alcoholic liquor is sold for off-premises consumption.