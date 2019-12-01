Urbana will consider a $7500 contribution to its area's efforts to bring back the state boys' basketball tournament.
“I’m recommending to you ... that we budget $7,500 a year for the three fiscal years of this bid,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said at Monday’s city council meeting. “We expect, in terms of impact on the community, additional people in the community over the weekend. We expect hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, gas stations to benefit from the visitors. And it’s also a great opportunity to showcase the community to people from all over the state, especially kids coming down for the first time and seeing the State Farm Center.”
According to the News-Gazette, the Urbana City Council will vote on the contribution at its Monday meeting.
The Champaign-Urbana area hopes to bring back the tournament it once hosted for 77 years until 1995, it lost the tournament to Peoria.
Peoria is also planning to bid for the tournament which is held at Peoria Civic Center's Carver Arena.
The IHSA expects to make its decision in March.