URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana who is accused of pistol-whipping his ex-girlfriend and shooting at her current boyfriend has been arrested.
Nigel Lee, 20, was arrested around 3 a.m. Sunday when he left his apartment in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Ave., the News Gazette reports.
Lee was charged with home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated battery.
These charges stem from an incident that happened Thursday around 10 p.m. at his ex-girlfriend's apartment.
Lee and the woman live in the same apartment complex.
Police said Lee was arguing with her over text messages earlier on Thursday.
The News Gazette reports that her boyfriend was leaving the apartment that night when he saw a man wearing a mask carrying a gun in the parking lot.
Officers said Lee came into his ex's apartment and hit her in the face with a gun. She was not seriously hurt.
When her current boyfriend came back into the apartment to check on her, police said he and Lee got into a physical fight.
Police said Lee fired a single shot at the other man. It went through his sweatshirt, but missed hitting his body.
Lee ran away. By late Friday, police got a warrant for his arrest. Officers watched his apartment and arrested him as he tried to leave Sunday morning.
His bond is set at $1 million.
The News Gazette reports Lee was out on bond from a 2019 misdemeanor aggravated assault and that he was also charged in December with felony forgery.
