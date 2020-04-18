URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is behind bars after he punched McDonald's employee.
According to the News-Gazette, police said a woman was unhappy with the service she received at a McDonald's drive-thru. It happened at 11 a.m. Friday at the location at 1705 S. Philo Rd. They gave her a refund, but she threw her food at a male employee there.
After she left, she told her friend Linzey Taylor, about the incident.
Police say Taylor went back to the restaurant and punched the 30-year-old male employee several times.
Taylor admitted his involvement. He was arrested for aggravated battery.