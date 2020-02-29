URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is charged with murder even though authorities don't believe he pulled the trigger.
According to the News-Gazette, Michael Simmons, 22, was arraigned Friday for a murder that occurred in 2018. Officials believe he is accountable for his role in the murder of Ricky Green.
Michael Chatman, 20, was arrested earlier this month. Prosecutors allege he shot and killed Mr. Green in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park on March 23, 2018. The gun allegedly belonged to Green and Chatman and Simmons allegedly robbed it from him.
Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alfernik said Champaign Police learned that Simmons and Chatman exchanged texts in the days leading up to the shooting. Simmons told Chatman that they could rob and sell Green's gun and sell it for a lot of money.
Police learned that after the shooting Simmons tried contacting Chatman and had been looking at the sheriff office online arrest bookings.
Simmons is due back in court on March 11.