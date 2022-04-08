CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man has been charged in connection with a 2019 murder in Champaign.
Police were called to the 800 block of Fairoaks Dr. around 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2019 for a shooting. Dehrone Hobbs, 38, was found unresponsive inside a home with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Officers said the investigation suggested someone forced their way into the home and fired multiple times.
On April 8, 2022, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Keonte Campbell, 35, of Urbana, with Murder in relation to this shooting.
Campbell is in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
