(WAND) - An Urbana man has been convicted of raping his coworker and faces up to 30 years in prison.
The News Gazette reports a jury convicted Junior Nyanguile, 39, of two counts of criminal sexual assault and acquitted him of a less serious count of criminal sexual abuse.
Sentencing is set for April 15. Nyanguile faces a mandatory prison sentence of eight to 30 years to be served at 85 percent time.
The victim said that she and Nyanguile had met at work at Dart Container Corp. plant in east Urbana and decided to “hang out” on Aug. 25, 2019.
The victim is a single mother of twins who had recently moved to the area from Nebraska.
She said she knew Nyanguile only by his first name, “Junie,” and that she had occasionaly given him a ride home.
The day of the assault, she said she dropped her then-3-year-old children off at daycare while she went to socialize with him.
The News Gazette reports she drove him to a gas station where he bought vodka, and she bought a cigar to be used as a marijuana blunt.
While at his apartment, the victim said Nyanguile asked that they smoke in his bedroom so they wouldn't bother other residents.
The victim said they drank, smoked, and visited for a couple of hours before she decided to leave.
When she went to use the bathroom, she said Nyanguile grabbed her and pulled her onto the bed.
She testified that she was uncomfortable since it was their first time hanging out, and she repeatedly told her she needed to leave to pick up her children.
She said she told him "no" when he touched her.
She said she repeated no at least 20 times as he raped her.
The victim said she went to the daycare to get her children afterwards and told workers there that she had been sexually assaulted.
Police were called and she was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital where a rape kit was performed.
Nyanguile denied having sex with the victim, but results from the rape kit came back in February 2020 and showed his DNA.
He was then arrested, but insisted the sex was consensual.
Nyanguile hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. His primary language is French, but he said he understands English.
In court, he claimed he was confused by the concept of consent and force due to his language barrier.
