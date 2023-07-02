URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — One man is dead after a homicide in a Urbana parking lot.
Police were called for a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1300 block of Silver Street around 3:45 p.m. on Friday June 30th.
When they arrived they found a 51-year-old man from Urbana deceased from a gunshot wound.
Information regarding the decedent’s identity will not be released at this time. There is an autopsy pending and the name will later be released by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
During the investigation into the shooting death of the victim, police were able to obtain a courtauthorized search for an apartment in the 1300 block of Silver Street.
During that search, police located a handgun. A 45-year-old man from Urbana, Eric Nash, was arrested for Unlawful Use of Weapon by a Felon and is housed at the Champaign County Satellite Jail pending further court proceedings.
If you know any information, you are asked to call police.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.